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Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday

Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday at El Paseo restaurant in Santa Barbara
By
May 5, 2026 10:49 pm
Published 9:09 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday this year.

That means even bigger business for popular Mexican restaurants.

El Paseo is known for its margarita specials and all-you-can-eat Taco Tuesday buffet.

It is also known for its Spanish-style architecture and courtyard.

Locals and tourists filled the restaurant to celebrate the day that commemorates Mexico's victory over France.

One regular customer also celebrated her birthday.

CInco de Mayo or May 5th is always a festive day in downtown Santa Barbara.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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