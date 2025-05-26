Hiker with an injured ankle rescued off Hot Springs Trail using off-highway vehicles Monday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A hiker was rescued off of Hot Springs Trail by Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Monday afternoon.

On May 26, around 3:42 p.m. a joint response by Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue, Montecito Fire Department, and AMR was called for an injured hiker on Hot Springs Trail stated a press release from Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue.

The injured hiker was located about a quarter-mile below the hotel ruins on the catway and was reached by responders using off-highway vehicles shared Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue.

According to Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue, the hiker had injured their ankle, was treated at the scene, and then was transported down the trail in a rescue vehicle.

Once off the trail, the hiker was then taken to Cottage Hospital by an AMR ambulance for further medical treatment.