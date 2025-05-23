Santa Barbara man arrested for attempted murder after high-risk arrest on East Carrillo Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 24-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested for attempted murder after a domestic violence incident in the 1100 block of Hutash Street Thursday evening.

On May 22, around 12:02 a.m., dispatchers received a call about a shooting that had just happened at a residence in the 1100 block of Hutash Street stated a press release Friday from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Arriving officers learned that nobody had been injured in the shooting and the suspected shooter had fled the area before their arrival shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, the shooter was identified as a 24-year-old Santa Barbara man who was known by the victims in what was determined to have been a domestic violence incident.

Police also discovered that the 24-year-old was already wanted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in connection with a separate domestic violence incident where the victim had suffered serious injuries detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers and deputies began a search for the man who was located inside of a vehicle on the first block of East Carrillo Street around 6:35 p.m. Thursday stated the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The Santa Barbara Police Department shared that a high-risk apprehension was initiated at the scene and that the 24-year-old began to reach for his waistband after being contacted by law enforcement.

Detectives were able to grapple with and safely take the 24-year-old into custody noted the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers later learned that the 24-year-old had a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in his waistband stated the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The Santa Barbara Police Department shared that the man was booked on attempted murder among other serious felonies later that evening.

"This was an extremely dangerous situation, and I commend our detectives and officers for their swift, courageous, and professional actions in taking a violent suspect into custody without further harm to the public," said Santa Barbara Police Chief Kelly Gordon. "Their dedication to protecting our community is evident in the way they handled this high-risk apprehension."