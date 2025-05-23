Skip to Content
Katelyn Fultz facing new charges after person involved in May 1 crash dies from her injuries

today at 5:12 pm
Published 5:31 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – An amended felony complaint was filed against Santa Barbara resident Katelyn Fultz, who is already facing charges for DUI, after one of the people involved in the May 1 traffic collision on Highway 154 died from her injuries.

Fultz now faces the following charges and aggravating factors related to the fatal collision:

Charges:

  • PC 191.5(a)-Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated
  • VC 23153(a)-Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury
  • VC 23153(b)-Driving with a .08 Percent Blood Alcohol Causing Injury
  • VC 12500(a)-Unlicensed Driver

Aggravating Factors:

  • PC 12022.7-Personally Inflicted Great Bodily Injury
  • VC 23558-Proximately Caused Death or Bodily Injury to More than One Victim
  • VC 23578-Blood Alcohol Content of 0.15 Percent or Higher

On May 1, 2025, Fultz was driving on Highway 154 when she crossed over the double yellow lines which caused a collision where the occupants of the other vehicle, identified in the complaint as a Ms. Howard and a Mr. Aneira shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Howard was in a coma after the collision and later died from her injuries on May 20 added the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The case is currently scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 10 of this year in Department 11 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

