Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Three people injured after head-on collision on Highway 154 Thursday morning

SBC FIRE
By ,
today at 7:56 am
Published 7:29 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- One person had critical injuries and two other people had moderate injuries after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 154 just north of San Antonio Creek Road Thursday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the person with critical injuries needed to be extricated from the involved vehicle and all three people were taken by ambulance to Cottage Hospital.

Highway 154 was closed in both directions and drivers were being diverted, but Highway 154 was fully reopened just after 10 a.m. Thursday shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

For more information about current road conditions, visit here.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
head-on collision
highway 154
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department

Jump to comments ↓

Michael Yu

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content