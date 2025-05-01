Three people injured after head-on collision on Highway 154 Thursday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- One person had critical injuries and two other people had moderate injuries after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 154 just north of San Antonio Creek Road Thursday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the person with critical injuries needed to be extricated from the involved vehicle and all three people were taken by ambulance to Cottage Hospital.

Highway 154 was closed in both directions and drivers were being diverted, but Highway 154 was fully reopened just after 10 a.m. Thursday shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.