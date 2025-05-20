High Awareness is Urged on Vessels in Central Coast Waters During Safe Boating Week and Year-Round

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The annual Safe Boating Week brings with it a high awareness for water safety in Central Coast harbors and near shore waters that often become a risky blend of many water crafts operators.

On a busy summer weekend, you could easily see the Santa Barbara Harbor entrance full of various sized boats and operators who at all levels of experience.

On board a Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol boat, officer Jan Martinez says he and the staff are constantly looking at ways to keep the area safe. They look for operator errors or dangerous behavior before a negative incident occurs.

They also make sure the vessels have property certifications and licensing each year. Even those that are docked need to be operational and have annual registrations.

The requirement for life vests is strictly enforced. Either on board and stored in an accessible area or, for example, on a paddle boarder to have one around their waist. The same for kayakers.

A new addition to the harbor is a life vest station with vests available on an "honor system" loan program. It is by the boat launch ramp.

National Safe Boating Week in Santa Barbara is observed from May 17-23, 2025.

It emphasizes responsible boating practices and water safety.

In recent years, the Santa Barbara harbor has become extremely popular with local residents and tourists on the water.

The harbor entrance has a "no wake" zone or a limit of five knots. That keeps all the vessels slowed down and able to respond if there is another vessel crossing their path.

This week aims to promote boating safety and ensure a positive experience on the waterways, including the implementation of the California Boater Card for motorized vessel operators.

The California Boater Card keeps boaters current with rules and regulations. It is now required for all motorized vessel operators, emphasizing the need for boating safety courses and certifications.

Last weekend was a special Safe Boating Awareness Day. It included a U.S. Coast Guard demonstration offshore in conjunction with the harbor patrol. A host was used with a rescue diver to bring up a simulated victim from the water. A basket was also used with the hoist. At one point the helicopter was flying in the same pattern as the boat to lower the cable down accurately.

The Coast Guard has an air station at Pt. Mugu in Ventura County. The chopper was a MH-60T Jayhawk all-weather medium-range recovery helicopter. It was delivered to the base in 2024.

The Jayhawk Helicopter

The MH-60T Jayhawk has an overall length of approximately 64 feet (19.5 meters) and a wingspan of approximately 53 feet (16 meters).

It is powered by twin gas turbines with about 1,890 horsepower each for a top speed of 180 knots (333 kilometers/207 miles per hour), a service ceiling of 5,000 feet (1,524 meters), and a range of 700 nautical miles (1,296 kilometers/805.5 miles).

The Jayhawk can be armed with medium machine guns or semi-automatic rifles.