Fire crews on scene for water rescue in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Fire crews rescued a 74-year-old man from high tide after two men tried helping him on the beach in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The two men tried calling 911 when the 74-year-old was caught against the cliff near Del Playa and Camino Pescadero, according to the SBCFD.

Firefighter swimmers then rescued the 74-year-old to safety and took him to Cottage Hospital for an evaluation, detailed the SBCFD.