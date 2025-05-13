Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Fire crews on scene for water rescue in Isla Vista

By
today at 8:49 pm
Published 9:20 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Fire crews rescued a 74-year-old man from high tide after two men tried helping him on the beach in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The two men tried calling 911 when the 74-year-old was caught against the cliff near Del Playa and Camino Pescadero, according to the SBCFD.

Firefighter swimmers then rescued the 74-year-old to safety and took him to Cottage Hospital for an evaluation, detailed the SBCFD.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content