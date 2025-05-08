Former Dos Pueblos High Paraeducator Miguel ‘Michael’ Angel Juarez arrested for alleged sexual battery of adult women he knew through work

GOLETA, Calif. – Miguel 'Michael' Angel Juarez, a former Special Education Paraeducator at Dos Pueblos High School, was arrested Thursday at his home in Lompoc in connection with a suspected sexual battery of an adult woman during a post-prom party at the Bowlero on Calle Real.

On Sunday, May 3, 2025, an investigation began after a report was filed of an alleged sexual battery of an adult female during a post-prom party at the Bowlero on Calle Real stated a press release Thursday from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives identified 29-year-old Special Education Paraeducator Miguel 'Michael' Angel Juarez of Lompoc during the investigation and learned that he has familiar with the survivor through his work at Dos Pueblos High detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, May 8, detectives arrested Juarez at his home on Constellation Road in Lompoc and he was booked at the Northern Branch jail for misdemeanor sexual battery shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Juarez remains in custody on a $10,000 bail added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office believes additional survivors may come forward and anyone with knowledge of additional crimes perpetrated by Juarez are asked to contact Detective Kiesow at 805-681-4150 or you can submit a tip while remaining anonymous by calling 805-568-2400 or visiting here.

Victim advocates are available so that those who report are supported and informed throughout the criminal justice process.

Survivors can contact the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 805-840-3232 as well as get support from community partner Standing Together to End Sexual Assault through its confidential 24-hour hotline at 805-564-3696.

Dos Pueblos High Schools' Principal Bill Woodard issued the following statement to staff and families regarding the allegations:

Staff and Families,

There is no greater priority than the health, safety, and welfare of our children. We are writing to inform you of the arrest by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department as part of an ongoing investigation involving a former staff member at Dos Pueblos High School.

While we are unable to provide details, we can assure our school community that when District administration learned on Saturday, May 3 of allegations of misconduct involving a paraprofessional, District administration immediately notified local law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office in accordance with the Child Protective Services Law and began an internal investigation. Parents of the student were immediately notified and the school staff have been providing support to the student and parents.

That same day, the employee in question was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by both law enforcement and District administration. On Monday, May 5, 2025 the paraprofessional resigned from Santa Barbara Unified School effective immediately. The District will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and the District Attorney's Office in the investigation.

We are unable to provide further comment, as this is a personnel issue. If you have knowledge of this case please contact Detective Kiesow by phone at (805) 681-4150. If you would like to be anonymous, you can submit information online at: sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or by calling (805) 681-4171.