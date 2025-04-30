UC Santa Barbara Police investigating two suspected on-campus hate crimes

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Late Tuesday night, UC Santa Barbara issued a warning to students about a pair of on-campus hate crime-related incidents on April 28 of this year.

On Monday, April 28, the UC Santa Barbara Police Department received a report of a hate crime outside of the Student Health Service building around 5:55 p.m. stated a Timely Warning issued to students Wednesday.

According to Tuesday's Timely Warning, the suspect -somebody the victim did not know- yelled, "Get out of my country!" before asking, "Do you have a green card?" and then riding a black beach cruiser-style bicycle towards the victim and spitting in their face which hit the victim and another nearby person.

The suspect was described as a 5'11" man, about 23 to 27-years-old, with blonde hair and a beard and was wearing a navy-blue hat, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and Nike shoes as well as a black backpack shared UC Santa Barbara.

On Tuesday, April 29, around 8:18 p.m., UC Santa Barbara Police received a separate report about a different incident that is believed to have been connected to the first report, but happened earlier on Monday explained UC Santa Barbara.

According to the second report, a 5'6" to 5'8" man described as 140-150 pounds and about 35-year-old with blonde medium-length hair and a scruffy beard with dark jeans and a dark jacket on a bicycle was seated in front of the Isla Vista Theatre and yelled at a victim, "Get the f--- out of this country b----" and then, "Hey b----, I said get the f--- out of this country".

The UC Police Department is investigating the incidents as crimes and anyone with information is asked to contact the UC Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-893-3446 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous here.

To report incidences of harassment or bias, you can also submit a report here as well as seek both on-campus or community resources from this list.

"I am saddened and alarmed by the hate crime incidents reported on and near UCSB’s campus," stated Supervisor Laura Capps in response to the reported incidents. "Acts of discrimination have no place here and undermine the values of respect, dignity and compassion we hold so dear in Santa Barbara County, especially in our schools. I am committed to upholding these values and stand in solidarity with the victims and all those impacted."

Your News Channel has reached out to UC Santa Barbara for more information and their response will be added to this article when it is received.