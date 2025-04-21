Local Catholics mourn Pope Francis

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Many People are visiting local Catholic Churches to mourn Pope Francis, who died on Monday at the age of 88.

Consuelo Benavidez shared her thoughts outside the Old Mission Santa Barbara after the evening bells tolled.

She attends church at the Mission and works with end of life needs.

Even though she expected his passing, Benavidez said she is feeling emotional.

Father Pedro Lopez at Our Lady of Guadalupe shared his thoughts before Monday's Mass.

Fr. Pedro was the spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles during the last Conclave.

"Surprised and saddened, but at the same time glad for him because he was prepared, he was ready for this moment and his last illness in the hospital he told every he was ready and he made the specific arrangements for what followed his death," said Fr. Pedro, "so, he knew what was coming and he was at peace with it.

Fr. Egren Gomez from the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Santa Barbara said he was in his first year of seminary when Jorge Mario Bergolglio became the Pope 12 years ago.

Fr. Egren takes comfort in his faith and said death is not the end.

Both said his passing the day after Easter is special.

This Easter was celebrated on the same day in the East and West, allowing Pope Francis to speak to the faithful on the same Easter holiday being celebrated around the world.

The Pope appeared to give Easter his all by speaking from the balcony, visiting with the faithful, riding in the Popemobile and meeting Vice President J.D. Vance and family.

He spend five weeks in the hospital for double pneumonia before his release.

Catholic churches are preparing for nine days of devotion called Novena.

Fr. Pedro said their Novena for the soul of Pope Francis will run from April 23- May 1.

Churches are also preparing to talk about the Pope's passing during Mass this week and in the following weeks as the church prepares to name his successor.

Your News Channel will have more reaction to the Pope's death on the news tonight.