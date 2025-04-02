Frontier internet service interrupted in Goleta area after tree-trimming severed a fiber line

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Some Frontier customers were without internet service for a few days after a tree-trimming incident.

Your News Channel received a tip about multiple days without internet service in the Goleta area Tuesday April 1, 2025, and decided to look into the situation.

According to an emailed response Wednesday morning, the outage was caused when a resident was trimming trees and cut a Frontier fiber line.

The internet service provider responded to the incident and service has been fully restored in the area shared Frontier.

Frontier noted in their email that any customers impacted by the outage are encouraged to reach out to Customer Service for a credit on their account for the disruption.