Restored vessel with deep coastal exploration history stops in Santa Barbara for tours
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A close-up look at the historic Western Flyer is available in the Santa Barbara Harbor where it is docked on a brief stop.
The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is hosting the vessel famous for John Steinbeck and Ed Ricketts’ 1940 Sea of Cortez expedition.
The restored vessel now serves as a research and education platform.
It was in failing condition before this project led by the Western Flyer Foundation.
Steinbeck, an honored novelist with Monterey-Salinas roots, and marine biologist Ed Ricketts embarked on a six-week expedition on the sardine seiner the "Western Flyer" to Baja, California for an ecological mission. It covered 4000 miles. They collected marine and fauna specimens.
Visitors can enjoy a rare, docent-led onboard experience at the harbor on March 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Free.
There will also be a lecture by Dr. Tom Keffer’s on the Western Flyer’s history, restoration, and future on Thursday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m.
For more information go to: sbmm.org or by calling (805) 456-8750.