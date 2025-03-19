Restored vessel with deep coastal exploration history stops in Santa Barbara for tours

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A close-up look at the historic Western Flyer is available in the Santa Barbara Harbor where it is docked on a brief stop.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is hosting the vessel famous for John Steinbeck and Ed Ricketts’ 1940 Sea of Cortez expedition.

The restored vessel now serves as a research and education platform.

It was in failing condition before this project led by the Western Flyer Foundation.

Steinbeck, an honored novelist with Monterey-Salinas roots, and marine biologist Ed Ricketts embarked on a six-week expedition on the sardine seiner the "Western Flyer" to Baja, California for an ecological mission. It covered 4000 miles. They collected marine and fauna specimens.

Visitors can enjoy a rare, docent-led onboard experience at the harbor on March 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Free.

There will also be a lecture by Dr. Tom Keffer’s on the Western Flyer’s history, restoration, and future on Thursday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m.

For more information go to: sbmm.org or by calling (805) 456-8750.