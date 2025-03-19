Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Restored vessel with deep coastal exploration history stops in Santa Barbara for tours

The historic Western Flyer is docked in Santa Barbara for tours.
Western Flyer foundation
By
today at 11:02 am
Published 11:23 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A close-up look at the historic Western Flyer is available in the Santa Barbara Harbor where it is docked on a brief stop.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is hosting the vessel famous for John Steinbeck and Ed Ricketts’ 1940 Sea of Cortez expedition. 

The restored vessel now serves as a research and education platform.

It was in failing condition before this project led by the Western Flyer Foundation.

Steinbeck, an honored novelist with Monterey-Salinas roots, and marine biologist Ed Ricketts embarked on a six-week expedition on the sardine seiner the "Western Flyer" to Baja, California for an ecological mission. It covered 4000 miles. They collected marine and fauna specimens.

Visitors can enjoy a rare, docent-led onboard experience at the harbor on March 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Free.

There will also be a lecture by Dr. Tom Keffer’s on the Western Flyer’s history, restoration, and future on Thursday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m. 

For more information go to: sbmm.org or by calling (805) 456-8750.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

