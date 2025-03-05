Light rain passing through in front of a larger storm Monday

Skip to Content
John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The light splash of rain coming through the Central Coast is expected to be uneventful but it will give residents time to fortify their properties before a stronger storm Monday.

The rain gently fell in Goleta and Santa Barbara about 8 a.m. and has picked up a small amount of energy through the mid day.

By Thursday, the skies will clear out with warming patterns through the weekend.

Monday, a period of rain arrives and is expected to throttle its way through the first part of the week. At times there will be some strong impulses.

The National Weather Service will have a defined view of how much rain and where it will primarily hit as we move closer to the weekend. Currently it is expected to drop just over one inch of rain, not enough for any serious flooding.

Some of the coastal sand berms are still up for protection including on the Santa Barbara waterfront by the Yacht Club and Leadbetter Beach.

(more details will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

