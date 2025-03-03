Isla Vista Community Care Project restores several locations including parks, gardens, and benches through an outreach to many interested groups

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The spirit to clean up and revitalize many areas of Isla Vista has been showing through with a Community Care Project.

Several groups have collaborated to take on the tasks in multiple areas.

The targeted streets have been bordered by Cordoba to El Colegio and Campus to Camino Pescadero. The effort involves neighborhood clean-ups, mural painting, community garden expansions, and parkway beautification.

This involves both the student population and permanent residents.

One of the popular sites has been community gardens, including a large one just established at St Michael's University Church.

The partners involved have been the Isla Vista Community Services District, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, and the Edible Campus Program.

Throughout the process, the Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District has teamed up with groups including a focused one-day effort at the Greek Park. There, a new volleyball court and lines were put in.

Funds for the projects have come in through donations.

The work has been a collective effort with volunteers working both during the week and on weekends.

Organizers say the visual appeal of each neighborhood, whether it was from a new garden or mural painting, has made a difference in the living experience in I.V.

