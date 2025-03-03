Access to the Hot Springs trail and parking area in Montecito could be limited in some critical weather

MONTECITO, Calif. - There may be some restrictions for hikers to park or also trek the Hot Springs trail in Montecito during some specific fire and rain conditions.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will consider the changes Tuesday.

They would be implemented during Red Flag fire conditions and also during some stormy weather.

The proposal is primarily based on trail safety but also evacuation issues.

Residents in the area have also been concerned about where trail users are parking, since very few parking spaces exist.

For the plan to work, there would have to be a collaboration between the county and many agencies including area fire departments, the U.S. Forest Service, Department Fish and Wildlife and the Sheriff's Office.

The county staff report says, "Hot Springs Trail in Montecito has seen a dramatic increase in visitors, creating significant public safety and wildfire risks, especially on days where forecasted weather could bring the threat of a Red Flag Warning."

Funding to enforce the pilot project would come from the Sheriff's Office and amount to $25,000 if it is approved.

The county says without these new restrictions, "risks could threaten the community, emergency responders, and natural resources."

In the area, a similar restriction was put into place in 2012 in Mission Canyon for the users of the Tunnel Trail.

The Hot Spring trail is in the area of the 2008 Tea Fire, 2017 Thomas Fire, and the deadly 2018 Debris Flow.

The Montecito Fire Protection District has studied the risks in the area and concludes there is an importance to reducing ignition sources and also having clear evacuation routes.