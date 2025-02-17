Festival followers find their way back to downtown Santa Barbara and businesses see the difference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -The final pieces are being picked up from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival after 12 days in downtown Santa Barbara, and businesses are putting out a good review.

Saturday, around the new Film Center, the Farmers Market was bustling nearby and the festival sponsor Lexus had its test drive display also in the 900 block of State Street.

"I am super happy to have them open right there because they are going to bring a lot of business to us," said Beto Diaz at Cali-Forno Pizzeria.

He saw many first time customers. "Actually I took out the big lunch special sign we had and they saw it and they said let's go get some lunch at the Cali-forno Pizzeria. They always say like 'we never knew you were here, It's like a hidden gem here.' We have been here since 2020."

The mix of activities also helped Lighthouse Skate Shop.

Owner Naren Porter-Kasbati said, "Saturday was one of the busiest of the year so we are looking forward to what summer has to offer and what the rest of the future has to offer."

This shop was in the Funk Zone until a recent move. "Yea we were off the beaten path just in a little alleyway, tucked away. So it was really cool for the customers that knew of us, the place had a lot of character. We are really happy to be on State Street a little more in the public eye."

There are many design ideas for the future master plan for downtown Santa Barbara, but business owners will tell you having activities and events are a key component to the revitalization.

Porter-Kasbati said, "[R]eally anything for the community would be a positive. The Farmers Market has been awesome having it on State Street. The Film Festival was really cool too. It would be cool to do some more community events for the kids."

Clay Shank, a downtown employee, sees a change. "Having foot traffic is great for businesses not to mention having things, film festival and farmers market, that take up a lot of the road."

This area will also likely see a small shuttle service too. "Having a balance between public transport and, you know, walking and biking and skateboarding. It is an equation that has sustainability to it," Shank said.

At the Cali-Forno Pizzeria, they hope to make more pizza orders and see an increase in profits going forward. "A lot of dough and sauce and cheese and dough (cash)."