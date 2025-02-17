Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse announces relocation to larger facility in Santa Barbara

KEYT News
By
today at 10:24 am
Published 11:21 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Executive Director Victoria Rightmire of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse shared with Your News Channel on Friday that the organization just sold its facility on Haley Street in Santa Barbara.

Rightmire said its project recovery treatment program will be moving to its administrative building on East Canon Perdido Street.

She said one of the purposes for the move is to expand their capacity to treat adult clients in the project recovery treatment program.

Since the passage of Proposition 36, which includes treatment options for drug-related offenses, Rightmire anticipates more clients will be seeking treatment.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
alcohol addiction
Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse
drug addiction
KEYT
Proposition 36 (2024)
public health
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content