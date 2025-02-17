Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse announces relocation to larger facility in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Executive Director Victoria Rightmire of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse shared with Your News Channel on Friday that the organization just sold its facility on Haley Street in Santa Barbara.

Rightmire said its project recovery treatment program will be moving to its administrative building on East Canon Perdido Street.

She said one of the purposes for the move is to expand their capacity to treat adult clients in the project recovery treatment program.

Since the passage of Proposition 36, which includes treatment options for drug-related offenses, Rightmire anticipates more clients will be seeking treatment.