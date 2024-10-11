2024 California Ballot: Proposition 36

Proposition 36: Allows felony charges for possessing certain drugs and for thefts under $950, if defendant has two prior drug or theft convictions. The measure would also create a new category of crime — a “treatment-mandated felony.” People who don’t contest the charges could complete drug treatment instead of going to prison, but if they don’t finish treatment, they still face up to three years in prison.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would mean that people convicted of certain drug or theft crimes could receive harsher punishments, such as longer prison sentences.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would mean that punishment for drug and theft crimes would remain the same.