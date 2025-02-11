Santa Barbara Police turn to public for help after bank robbery on Carpinteria Street Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A woman is on the run after robbing a bank in the 900 block of Carpinteria Street and fleeing the area on a bike Tuesday afternoon.

On Feb. 11, around 1:06 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a robbery at a bank in the 900 block of Carpinteria Street stated a press release from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, the woman entered the bank and told the teller that she was armed with a gun, but no weapon was seen on recording devices nor reported to police.

The woman then left the area on a bicycle heading southbound on Milpas Street with an undisclosed amount of money added the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The woman is described as a white female adult in her mid-to-late twenties with long light brown hair and she was last seen wearing a light pink sweatshirt and black leggings shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The image below, courtesy of the Santa Barbara Police Department, shows the woman outside of the bank from an ATM camera.

According to Santa Barbara Police, there were no reported injuries during the robbery and anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2376.

The Mechanics Bank at 914 Carpinteria Street was the site of an armed robbery in January of this year.