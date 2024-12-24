High winds and rain have downed trees and power lines across southern Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Windstorms in the southern portions of Santa Barbara County have downed multiple trees and power lines in the Goleta and Santa Barbara areas.

Southern California Edison has confirmed an outage for about 519 customers in southern Santa Barbara County. The latest on outages and responses, visit here.

The image above was taken Tuesday of a downed power line on Vieja Drive and shared with Your News Channel.

Be advised, downed power lines are very dangerous, even if they appear to be de-energized. If you encounter a downed power line please contact emergency services and avoid contact.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, majority of the downed trees were between Turnpike and Patterson and most have been cleared.

For the latest information about road conditions and incidents, check here.

This is an ongoing weather incident and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Viewers are encouraged to share their images and videos while remaining safe with Your News Channel by emailing us at news@keyt.com.

The image below shows a snapped tree on Via Diego by Bishop Garcia Diego High School from viewer Milbrey Conroy.