Winter Weather Advisory issued April 26 at 3:38AM PDT until April 26 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Snow levels will be between 4000 and 5000

feet. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet and 2

to 4 inches between 4000 and 5000 feet. Winds will gusts to

between 35 and 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County

Interior Mountains, and Southern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.