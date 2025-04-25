Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 25 at 1:04PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 1:04 pm

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 5 inches. The
snow level will be around 5000 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County
Interior Mountains, and Southern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

National Weather Service

