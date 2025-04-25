Winter Weather Advisory issued April 25 at 1:04PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 5 inches. The

snow level will be around 5000 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County

Interior Mountains, and Southern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.