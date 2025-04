SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nohl Williams will be sitting pretty in Kansas City.

The defensive back was selected in the 3rd round of the 2025 NFL Draft by KC with the 85th pick overall.

Williams is a 2020 Pacifica High School graduate and he helped the Tritons win a State Bowl Game title in 2019.

He initially went to UNLV but then transferred to Cal where he led the nation last year with seven interceptions.