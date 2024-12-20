Letters to the Grinch could win a child a year of Mr. Softee ice cream

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Instead of a letter to Santa, some kids might try a letter to the Grinch.

The Mr. Softee ice cream store on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara has converted its interior to a mini Whoville, like the city in the Dr. Suess story How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

There's even a small stuffed Grinch that is hiding out in different places every day in the store.

The twist this season is for kids to write a letter to the Grinch to try to convince him not to be a grump.

Eden Piszczek, the co-owner, said, "we would love it if the power of our Santa Barbara local kids would grow his heart two sizes and find the holiday cheer this year. If they win, they will get ice cream for a year and runners-up will also receive a free item."

A converted mailbox that was used for letters to Santa now has the name of the Grinch on it.

The contest deadline is the close of business on Monday.

And the winner with the best letter can start eating their prize starting January first.