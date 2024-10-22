One student hospitalized and La Colina Junior High placed on brief shelter protocol after fight

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – One student was sent to the hospital and La Colina Junior High was placed on a brief shelter-in-place protocol while police searched for another student following an on-campus fight.

According to Santa Barbara Unified School District, the two students were involved in a fight during lunchtime at Quetzal, an alternative junior high program that shares a campus with La Colina.

Staff intervened immediately and the student who fled the scene was later apprehended off-campus shared the Santa Barbara Unified School District in a statement about the incident.

The shelter protocol was in place for 40 minutes while the campus was secured and there was no general threat to the campus at any point explained Santa Barbara Unified School District.