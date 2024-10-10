The Nature Track film festival returns with 80 movies, panel discussions, and special guests

GOLETA, Calif. - Some of the latest films on nature worldwide will be shown this weekend at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta during the Nature Track Film Festival.

The festival will feature 80 films, panel discussions, and special guests.

It opens Friday night and continues through Sunday.

It is a much larger festival than last year and both filmmakers and the general public have shown their support for the previous five festivals.

Nature Track says seven world, six North American, and four U.S. premieres are going to be shown. 38 filmmakers will attend.

There were 380 submissions from movie makers who wanted to be part of the event.

The movies will be shown at the Camino Real Cinemas. The festival hub will be the former site of Pier 1 Imports in the mall.

That is also the location for tickets, panel discussions, a VIP lounge, and an art exhibit.

Nature Track was founded in 2011 to help with the exploration and understanding of nature through field trips an film.

On Friday, hundreds of children will attend from the Goleta school district.

The environment, access, and education are the organization's core values.

For more information go to: Nature Track Film Festival

