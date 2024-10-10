New El Presidente takes over for Old Spanish Days

SANTA BARARA, Calif. - Old Spanish Days has a new El Presidente for its 101st anniversary.

Fritz Olenberger will be leading the Fiesta activities between now and the City of Santa Barbara's biggest event of the year, next summer.

Fritz has been a board member and a dedicated photographer of all Old Spanish Days activities in recent years.

He will work with the city, local dance groups, and event coordinators for the activities from July 30th through Aug. 3, 2025, including the popular Fiesta parade.

There will also be many preliminary events and gathering starting in Spring where Olenberger will be in the spotlight.

For more information go to: Old Spanish Days