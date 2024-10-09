Skip to Content
Rosewood Miramar expansion plan scrutinized at the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission

today at 10:43 am
Published 11:24 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The new retail and housing plan for the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito has been met with strong interest from the public about the project's size, mountain views, and the affordable housing component in the plan.

The applicant is Miramar Acquisitions Co., LLC.

It is asking for approval for residential and commercial developments.

That breaks down to 26 affordable employee apartments and eight market-rate apartments.

The employee apartments will be 19 studio units, one one-bedroom unit, and six two-bedroom units.

There will also be additional parking spaces and a valet service. 

Some of the parking will be subterranean.

There are concerns raised about the views from the buildings ranging from about 30 feet in height to about 41 feet tall.

The resort shops include 12 stores such as resort-oriented clothing shops, jewelry stores, and wellness/beauty shops. 

The meeting today will not have an ultimate decision.   

It will be continued to November 1.

