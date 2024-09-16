Skip to Content
Four uninjured from major rollover crash in Santa Barbara Monday

KEYT
By
today at 6:44 pm
Published 6:57 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Four people walked away uninjured from a major rollover crash on Loma Alta Drive in Santa Barbara at 6:21 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The front bumper came off the car and airbags were released in the blue sedan with four young men inside.

The sedan was the only car involved in the crash and all four passengers walked away unharmed.

Your News Channel will have more information on this incident as it becomes available.

Caleb Nguyen

