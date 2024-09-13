Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

New Ronald Reagan movie shows Rancho Del Cielo in Santa Barbara County

A new movie about the life of Ronald Reagan includes shots of Rancho del Cielo in Santa Barbara County.
today at 5:33 pm
Published 6:04 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A new movie on the life of former President Ronald Reagan has a glimpse of the famous Rancho Del Cielo where summer vacations and a few holidays were spent during his Presidency.

Dennis Quaid stars as Reagan in the film now showing nationwide.

Speaking at the Reagan Library recently, he said a trip to the ranch, up the rough and unpaved sections of Refugio Road, and to the top of the mountain gave him a chance to reflect on the role.

For those seeing the movie at the Paseo Nuevo Theatres in downtown Santa Barbara, they appreciated the overview from Reagan as a boy to a world leader.

"I really remember, I'm old enough to remember about him being so true, he was not pretentious. He didn't stumble over his words to please everybody, he was so genuine," said Lily Perez.

Doug Engel said, "[G]reat movie. Great man. Loved his country, he was honest."

The Reagan movie has had a domestic total of $18.5 million since coming out August 30th.

Rancho del Cielo was owned by Ronald and Nancy Reagan for 20 years and shots released during the 40th President's visits showed frequent horseback rides on the property.

The ranch is now owned by the Young America's Foundation which has a library full of ranch memorabilia on State Street in Santa Barbara.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

