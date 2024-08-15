“What the Constitution Means to Me” promises laughter, not just politics

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - "What the Constitution Means to Me" is the title of a play taking center stage Thursday night in Santa Barbara for a four day run.

Despite the title, Director Matt Hawkins insists it is not a "political piece of theater" and is infused with humor.

"It's really moving and healing and joyful to be in a room and regardless of how you feel about politics, regardless of how you identify, what party or, if you don't doesn't matter," said Hawkins, during a promotional video clip. "It's a beautiful, amazing, joyful story."

The premise of the play is told through the eyes of a young woman and how she views the United States of America and, what she thought the constitution was. The performance is a University of Notre Dame production, written by Heidi Schreck.

If you, personally, are feeling the stress of national and world politics right now, this could be a great outlet.

"I feel like I've learned a lot personally doing this show," said Grace Wilson, who plays the role of a student debater. "I feel like it's a call to action for our generation to wake up and get involved. And, students can see the show for free!"

"This is a production that's really important," said Nicola Bailey, who also portrays a student debater. "It's about important things and important topics and just being able to be a part of this has been amazing."

Each performance ends with a Q & A with local leaders. Beginning tonight, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Jon Savrnoch and former D.A. Joyce Dudley will serve as panelists along with Gwyn Lurie, CEO & Editor in Chief, Montecito Journal.

The Ensemble Theatre Company at the New Vic is the venue for "What the Constitution Means to Me." Five performances run through Sunday, August 18.

