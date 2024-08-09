Skip to Content
Santa Barbara based non-profit helps inmates get rehabilitated

Mina Wahab
Published 2:45 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— A Santa Barbara based non-profit has been helping incarcerated people get rehabilitated.

The organization, called the Freedom to Choose Project, has empowered nearly 10,000 incarcerated people through its in person workshops, group classes, and correspondence program.

Inmates learn essential life skills including conflict resolution, nonviolent communication, and emotional intelligence.

The programs reduce the rate of recidivism and support participants with major life challenges like substance use and educational deficits.

Assemblyman Gregg Hart formally honored the project with a resolution acknowledging the far reaching impact the organization has had.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

