Driver arrested after collision with bicyclist at intersection of Milpas and Cabrillo Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A bicyclist suffered minor lacerations and a driver was arrested after a collision between the two at the intersection of Milpas Street and Cabrillo Boulevard Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, the minor struck while riding a bicycle was medically evaluated at the scene and did not need to be transported.

A preliminary DUI investigation was conducted at the scene and the driver of the involved vehicle was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara Main Jail shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.