Goleta teacher arrested for recording children with hidden cameras

GOLETA, Calif. – Detectives from the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office arrested Steven Schanpansky for recording children with hidden cameras in several locations, including the school he worked at.

The 54-year-old is a teacher at Santa Barbara Charter School and was arrested for misdemeanor invasion of privacy with a recording device July 13, according to the SB Sheriff's Office.

Children were recorded in various places including areas where they would change clothes as detectives are working with the school to provide outreach and support services, explained the SB Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received reports of secret recording devices found in Schapansky's possession a day before the arrest and are conducting follow-ups with victims who were recorded, detailed the SB Sheriff's Office.