Miramar swim raft returns with a splash of fun through Labor Day

MONTECITO, Calif. – Whether you look at black and white photos from many years ago, or some of the recent shots taken off Miramar Beach, the smiling faces are showing the same excitement about the Miramar swim raft experience.

It has returned in front of the Rosewood Miramar Beach. It is open to the public, and it will be in place until Labor Day.

The first kids to test it out were from Montecito Union School. They arrived last week to meet hotel owner Rick Caruso and his staff along with a DJ. On Wednesday, Cold Spring School held their annual end-of-school beach day there.

The raft is a short distance from the shore with a floating line for those who want to take their time and use that as a guide. To get on board there is a ladder.

The first kids up were quick to take a dive, or a back flip or get a booster toss from a friend.

Others came to the raft on a kayak or raft.

Longtime residents said the raft was originally put into place in 1917.

The Rosewood Miramar Beach has paid for all of the costs including permitting and design. The raft plan had to be reviewed by several agencies including the State Lands.

A lifeguard will be on duty from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

