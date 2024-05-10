Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Fisherman rescued off Gaviota Beach Friday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 12:08 pm
Published 12:25 pm

GAVIOTA, Calif. – First responders were on the scene of a water rescue for a 72-year-old man who fell out of his kayak while fishing in the waters off of Gaviota State Beach Friday.

The 72-year-old was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for mild hypothermia stated Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The man was fishing in his kayak around 200 feet from the shore before he fell out and could not get back inside detailed Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the man was wearing a life jacket and spent around two hours in the water before being rescued by rescue swimmers using a paddle board.

Beachgoers say a man waving for help and called 911 around 11:23 a.m. explained Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

