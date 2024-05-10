Fisherman rescued off Gaviota Beach Friday

GAVIOTA, Calif. – First responders were on the scene of a water rescue for a 72-year-old man who fell out of his kayak while fishing in the waters off of Gaviota State Beach Friday.

The 72-year-old was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for mild hypothermia stated Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Ocean Rescue Gaviota Beach Update: Male was approximately 200’ off shore, medically assessed, and transported to SBCH by ambulance for mild hypothermia. pic.twitter.com/xXJxOCTUZU — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) May 10, 2024

The man was fishing in his kayak around 200 feet from the shore before he fell out and could not get back inside detailed Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the man was wearing a life jacket and spent around two hours in the water before being rescued by rescue swimmers using a paddle board.

Beachgoers say a man waving for help and called 911 around 11:23 a.m. explained Santa Barbara County Fire Department.