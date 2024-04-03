Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Dredging project gets underway in Santa Barbara

Dredging gets underway in Santa Barbara Harbor
By
today at 10:51 pm
Published 10:06 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Maintenance Dredging Project is getting underway.

For the second time this year crews will be dredging in the harbor.

The sand won't go to waste.

It will be used to replenish East Beach.

That's why crews are putting pipes along the shore.

Rep. Salud Carbajal checked out the equipment in the harbor.

He talked about $26 million in Federal funding that will cover the cost of dredging and upkeep work in Santa Barbara, Morro Bay, Ventura Harbor and Port San Luis.

The Army Corps of Engineers are in charge of the project that is slated to take about 11 days.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

