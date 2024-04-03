Cottage Health earns Great Place To Work Certification for sixth time

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Cottage Health announced its sixth Great Place to Work certification for its services in the past year.

The global authority for workplace culture, employee experience and leadership skills awarded the certification based on employee surveys which ranked Cottage Health as 24 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as a Great Place To Work®,” said Ron Werft, President

and CEO of Cottage Health. “Each day, our teams dedicate themselves to caring for the communities we

serve. It’s important for Cottage Health to maintain a workplace culture that supports our employees,

who work together to provide high-quality care for our patients.”

Studies from Great Place to Work indicated employees are significantly more likely to find a great boss at an associated employer and more likely to enjoy coming to work daily.

For more information on Cottage Health and its job opportunities, visit its website.