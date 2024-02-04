American Red Cross welcomes evacuees

GOLETA, Calif.-The American Red Cross shelter in Goleta had plenty of room on Sunday.

The shelter located at the Santa Barbara City College Wake Center is off Turnpike Road in Goleta.

They have cots, snacks, and water.

Trained volunteers welcomed people looking for a dry place wait out the storm.

"We are ready for anyone needing our help. We understand the storm is still coming and we are prepared," said volunteer Joan Calder.

Calder is a children's book author who made sure they had children's books and toys on hand in case kids need something to do.

Volunteer Susie Mosby said she became a volunteer after the Montecito Mudslide.

"I feel useful, needed and have met wonderful people."

The center will stay open as needed.

For more information visit https://www.redcross.org