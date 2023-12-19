Calm before the storm gives people time to prepare

SANTA YNEZ, Calif.-Dry soil is soaking up the rain, but roads may be another story as the second storm moves into the area.

Santa Barbara County's Director of the Office of Emergency Management Kelly Hubbard said they are monitoring the storm and want residents to do the same.

"Really want to make sure people are taking time now to do the usual stuff make sure you have the gas in your car filled up, you are charging your phones you have any supplies at home, said Hubbard, " if you live on a road or a long private driveway that normally flood we want you to consider whether you are going to just stay home during this period or leave and not come back during this period."

Rain fell off and on in Goleta before sunset but the dark clouds didn't seem to open up in Los Olivos or Santa Ynez.

Friends enjoying the calm before the storm said they are ready.

They know the ares prone to flooding and will strear clear.

A birthday girl from Lompoc said it was the perfect day to visit the Brander Vineyard.

She said she like the dramatic clouds in the sky.

Your News Channel will have more on the storm tonight on the news.