Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus presents “A Midwinter Night’s Dream”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Hundreds of people turned out to see the Santa Barbara Gay Men's Choir.

The choir presented a show entitled "A Midwinter Night's Dream" at the First United Methodist Church on E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Choir members performed their versions of holiday classics including "Fa-La-La," and "White Christmas," and also performed a number of show tunes.

Some of their interpretations led to rounds of applause and laughter.

The program invited people to dine at Pizza Mizza Parlor in La Arcada after the show.

The business agreed to stay open longer than usual for the chorus and audience.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Gay Men's Choir visit htt[ps://www.sbgmc.org

