Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Two men charged in connection with 2021 double homicide in Santa Barbara now head to trial

Santa Barbara County District Attorney
By
New
today at 5:22 pm
Published 5:39 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced on Wednesday that the two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, all for the benefit of a criminal street gang and involving a firearm, filed against Angel Varela and Oscar Trujillo-Gutierrez can now proceed to trial.

Both men face enhancement for their crimes for allegedly being part of and acting on behalf of the Carpas gang explain the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office alleges that on the evening of Jan. 3, 2021, Varela, Trujillo-Gutierrez, and a juvenile attacked a group of rival gang members in the 1200 block of Liberty Street in Santa Barbara.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to two others and was investigated by the Santa Barbara Police Department detail the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, the two men are scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 12 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
attempted murder
Carpas street gang
double homicide
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office
Santa Barbara Police Department
shooting investigation

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content