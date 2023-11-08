Two men charged in connection with 2021 double homicide in Santa Barbara now head to trial

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced on Wednesday that the two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, all for the benefit of a criminal street gang and involving a firearm, filed against Angel Varela and Oscar Trujillo-Gutierrez can now proceed to trial.

Both men face enhancement for their crimes for allegedly being part of and acting on behalf of the Carpas gang explain the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office alleges that on the evening of Jan. 3, 2021, Varela, Trujillo-Gutierrez, and a juvenile attacked a group of rival gang members in the 1200 block of Liberty Street in Santa Barbara.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to two others and was investigated by the Santa Barbara Police Department detail the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, the two men are scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 12 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.