GoFundMe created for local fisherman after boat capsized

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A Gofundme has been created for the crew of a fishing boat that overturned.

The 24-foot fishing boat named Obsessed capsized off the Santa Barbara coast early Thursday morning.

Fisherman Travis Meyer had just restored the boat.

When the bait tank got clogged it leaked for several hours while he was asleep.

When he woke up he called for help and was rescued by nearby boaters and the Coast Guard.

TowboatUS, out of Ventura, brought the boat to shore.

A Gofundme has been set up to help Meyer rebuild at https://gofund.me/46a54d8d.

“I have already seen modifications, such as escape hatches and fire detecting systems, made to boats as a result of new regulations that will hopefully prevent a future incident like this horrific one from ever happening again," said Captain Paul Amaral of TowBoatUS Ventura. "This decision will further highlight the responsibility of the boat captains to follow all the regulations, which should also help prevent future incidents."