Parking survey gives drivers a chance to speak out in Santa Barbara about fees and the future

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara City parking lots can both be a source of convenience and a source of fees.

The city wants to get public input on the operations now as it formulates its plan for the future when it comes to services, costs and operations.

A new survey is out, with a deadline of Nov. 9.

The public can respond in a variety of categories and the city will evaluate the input as it makes decisions.

A city news release said the goal is: Developing a funding model that generates sufficient revenues to fund parking operations and facilities maintenance, increasing operational efficiency and controlling costs, create an easy-to-use parking system that is accessible to all guests and align operations with community priorities.

Within the survey are questions about parking lot choices, fees, safety, cleanliness and overall operations. Recently the changes include a fee increase and the installation of license plate readers to make exiting faster.

To participate in the survey, click here.