Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbra residents encouraged to fill out survey about downtown parking operations

Drivers are looking at their street parking options in addition to the downtown parking lots, after a July 1 fee increase.
John Palminteri
today at 5:15 pm
Published 5:39 pm

SANTA BARBRA, Calif. – A survey will be available through Thursday, November 9th to Santa Barbra residents who want to provide feedback on Santa Barbra's downtown parking operations.

According to a press release from the city of Santa Barbra "the goal of the survey is to understand the public’s preferences and priorities to assist with: Developing a funding model that generates sufficient revenues to fund parking operations and facilities maintenance, increasing operational efficiency and controlling costs, create an easy-to-use parking system that is accessible to all guests and align operations with community priorities."

To participate in the Survey please visit the City of Santa Barbra's website

