Goleta Lemon Festival announces 30th anniversary lineup for Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 weekend

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta Lemon Festival announced it will return to Goleta for its 30th anniversary over the Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 weekend with a full entertainment lineup, including headliner Area 51.

The festival, presented by Rusty's Pizza, will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road, in Goleta.

Admission and parking will be free to all, and all-inclusive kid's wristbands will be available for unlimited activities throughout the festival.

In addition to the lineup of live musical acts, organizers said there will be a Pie Eating Contest each day at 12 p.m. For those who want to enter into these contests, make sure to get to the stage before 11:50 a.m.

The live entertainment will take place at the American Riviera Bank Main Stage, which organizers said is located near the food court and Lemon Lounge "with plenty of shade to enjoy the shows and stay cool."

Aside from the entertainment, the festival will offer over 100 booths featuring local businesses, non-profit organizations, food and beverages, as well as games and activities.

Organizers said some of the lemon-themed treats available at the festival will include lemon meringue pie, lemon cotton candy, lemonade, lemon ale and cider.

The Lemon Festival provided the full lineup for the main stage at its 30th celebration below:

Saturday, Sept. 30 10:00 a.m. – Macomber Karate 10:20 a.m. – Momentum Dance Company 11:00 a.m. – AJ and a Guitar 12:00 p.m. – Pie Eating Contest 12:30 p.m. – Sandy Haley Experience 1:45 p.m. – The 192s Band 3:15 p.m. – Tequila Mockingbird 4:45 p.m. – Area 51

Sunday, Oct. 1 10:00 a.m. – Dos Pueblos High School Cheer 10:20 a.m. – Dance Unlimited 11:00 a.m. – The Youngsters 12:00 p.m. – Pie Eating Contest 12:30 p.m. – illunis 1:45 p.m. – Flight 805 3:00 p.m. – Brittney and the Bsides 4:15 p.m. – The Tearaways



This festival will be made possible by volunteers ages 14 and up, and more volunteers are still being accepted for those interested. See the Lemon Festival website for more volunteer opportunities.