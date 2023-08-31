Students at Santa Barbara Unified honored by College Board National Recognition Programs

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Students at Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, and Santa Barbara high schools earned national academic honors through the College Board National Recognition Programs.

The College Board National Recognition Programs celebrate students' diligence while in high school as well as their strong academic performance.

The following students at Santa Barbara Unified School District were honored:

Dos Pueblos High School San Marcos High School Santa Barbara High School Anthony Garcia- NHRA Camila Martinez- NHRA Addison Sweeney- NIA Cristopher Geiler- NHRA Katherine Garnica Patino- NHRA David Benavidez- NHRA Itzel Cruz Meza- NHRA Mason Rice- NHRA Francisco Valladares- NHRA Joel Madrigal- NHRA Megan Taylor- NIA Michael Denver- NHRA John Hayward- NHRA Noelle Cabrera- NHRA Nancy Patino Arreguin- NHRA Mia Penate (currently attending San Marcos HS)- NHRA

Those acronyms stand for the National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA) and the National Indigenous Award.

“We are very proud of our students and their achievements. Their effort and commitment to excellence in academics is to be commended and recognized as part of the rigor and high expectations that we know all students deserve and can achieve. Si se puede!” stated Dr. Hilda Maldonado. “We also want to thank the parents and teachers who partner to ensure students are supported and in their efforts”

These programs highlight students for colleges and scholarship groups, especially students from traditionally underserved or under recognized communities including those from rural areas, Black, Indigenous, and/or Latino students.

The criteria for students to be eligible for this type of recognition include:

GPA of 3.5 or higher

PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores within the top 10% of test takers in each state or earned a score of three or higher on two or more AP Exams in ninth or tenth grade

Attend school in a rural or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, or Indigenous/Native

Eligible students can apply on BigFuture during their sophomore or junior year. At the same time, colleges and scholarship organizations using College Board's Student Search Service can connect directly with awardees during the recruitment process.

“It’s becoming increasingly hard for students to be ‘seen’ during the college recruitment process. We’re exceptionally proud of the National Recognition Programs for celebrating students who are at times overlooked but have shown their outstanding academic abilities,” said Tarlin Ray, senior vice president of BigFuture® at College Board. “This is a benefit not only for students but also for colleges and universities committed to recruiting diverse and talented students.”

Santa Marcos High School awardees

“I am incredibly proud of these students," said San Marcos High School Principal Dare Holdren. "The example they set in regards to scholarship and leadership is an inspiration to their peers, our staff, and myself,”

Dos Pueblos High School awardees

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for the great work they’ve been doing. We’re proud of their strong academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments like the PSAT/NMSQT®, PSAT™ 10, and AP® exams,” said Dos Pueblos High School Principal Bill Woodard. “There’s so much that makes our students unique, and receiving this honor reinforces this as an asset for their future.”

Santa Barbara High School awardees

“Seeing these students excel is a demonstration of their hard work and dedication. Whether it’s late nights studying or being involved in extracurricular activities, these students make us proud to be a Don,” said interim Santa Barbara High School principal Fred Razo.