Santa Barbara - South County

Local life coach to host Pelaton-a-thon to benefit cancer research and patient assistance

By
today at 6:23 pm
Published 6:48 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Local certified life coach Karen Prechtel joined your News Channel's Morning Show to detail her Pelaton-a-thon fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society.

Karen shared about her mother's battle with pancreatic cancer and the influence it had on her plans to raise $20,000 for those also impacted by cancer.

But Karen is not just planning on raising money, she intends to use her athletic skills to ride for 24 hours through October 6th of this year as part of her fundraising efforts.

"Its the least I can do to help people battling this disease and those we've lost," explained Karen.

You can help, even without your own bike, by donating here or by scanning the QR code from the segment above.

The money raised will go towards cancer research and patient-based assistance programs.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

