UCSB professor’s project receives national grant

The National Endowment for the Humanities
August 16, 2023 6:17 pm
Published 11:57 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The National Endowment for the Humanities announced funding for 280 projects nationwide and UCSB history professor, Kate McDonald, is one of the recipients of just such a grant.

Dr. McDonald explores the history of transportation technology in Japan through her project The Rickshaw and the Railroad: Human-Powered Transport in the Age of the Machine.

Highlighting projects related to climate change and technology, NEH granted $74,470 from the Dangers and Opportunities of Technology: Perspectives to informational projects like Dr. McDonald's.

Avery Elowitt

