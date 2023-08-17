UCSB professor’s project receives national grant

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The National Endowment for the Humanities announced funding for 280 projects nationwide and UCSB history professor, Kate McDonald, is one of the recipients of just such a grant.

Dr. McDonald explores the history of transportation technology in Japan through her project The Rickshaw and the Railroad: Human-Powered Transport in the Age of the Machine.

Highlighting projects related to climate change and technology, NEH granted $74,470 from the Dangers and Opportunities of Technology: Perspectives to informational projects like Dr. McDonald's.