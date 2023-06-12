Long COVID topic of One Name Campaign and documentary fundraising event at La Lieff

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A documentary is in the works about long COVID and related illnesses.

Director Chesley Heymsfield has something similar called Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (M.E.)

That is why her working documentary title for now is "Movie about M.E."

She believes long haul or long COVID and illnesses with similar symptoms such as brain fog, headaches, and fatigue could be put under one umbrella for study and care.

Supporters call it the "One Name Campaign."

She will join Michael Bowker , the author of Beating Long Haulers Syndrome at La Lieff tasting room in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone this Friday from 5 p.m.-7-p.m.

The speaking engagement serves as a fundraiser for the film and campaign.

"I don't want people to feel alone, " said Heymsfield, "The only way we can create collective action is to be able to unify all of us and push for an increase in research and resources and to be able to finally get the word out so we can get help."

Production assistant Phoebe Choi doesn't have Long COVID, but wants to help.

"Chesley told me about how her campaign and documentary to bring awareness to those sicknesses and title it under a big campaign so that people are more aware of it," said Choi."

La Lieff is located at 210 Gray Ave. in Santa Barbara.

For more information visit www.MovieAboutME.com